Texas State vs. Southern Utah November 22 Tickets & Start Time
The Texas State Bobcats (0-1) will play the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (1-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Texas State vs. Southern Utah Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Texas State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Texas State Top Players (2022-23)
- Mason Harrell: 15.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tyler Morgan: 8.8 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Nighael Ceaser: 9.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Nate Martin: 8.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Drue Drinnon: 6.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Southern Utah Top Players (2022-23)
- Tevian Jones: 17.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Harrison Butler: 11.1 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Maizen Fausett: 12.0 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jason Spurgin: 10.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Drake Allen: 11.0 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Texas State vs. Southern Utah Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Texas State Rank
|Texas State AVG
|Southern Utah AVG
|Southern Utah Rank
|318th
|66.0
|Points Scored
|82.8
|4th
|73rd
|66.7
|Points Allowed
|74.7
|306th
|283rd
|29.9
|Rebounds
|35.6
|20th
|142nd
|8.9
|Off. Rebounds
|9.3
|105th
|359th
|4.4
|3pt Made
|8.5
|60th
|353rd
|9.9
|Assists
|13.1
|169th
|84th
|10.9
|Turnovers
|12.8
|272nd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.