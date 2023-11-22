Wednesday's contest between the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-2) and Northern Kentucky Norse (1-3) matching up at Truist Arena has a projected final score of 70-69 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Texas A&M-CC, so expect a tight matchup. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET on November 22.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Texas A&M-CC vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Highland Heights, Kentucky

Highland Heights, Kentucky Venue: Truist Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Texas A&M-CC vs. Northern Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M-CC 70, Northern Kentucky 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas A&M-CC vs. Northern Kentucky

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas A&M-CC (-0.6)

Texas A&M-CC (-0.6) Computer Predicted Total: 138.8

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Texas A&M-CC Performance Insights

Texas A&M-CC ceded 73.2 points per game last year (271st-ranked in college basketball), but it really thrived on offense, posting 80.1 points per game (16th-best).

The Islanders grabbed 34 rebounds per game (54th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 31.1 rebounds per contest (175th-ranked).

Texas A&M-CC ranked 35th in the nation with 15.3 dimes per contest.

With 14.9 forced turnovers per game, the Islanders ranked 25th-best in college basketball. They ranked 224th in college basketball by averaging 12.3 turnovers per contest.

The Islanders drained 7.7 treys per game (134th-ranked in college basketball). They sported a 36.4% shooting percentage (62nd-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Last season Texas A&M-CC ceded 8.2 threes per game (290th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opponents to shoot 33.5% (160th-ranked) from three-point land.

Texas A&M-CC attempted 40.5 two-pointers per game last year, which accounted for 65.8% of the shots it took (and 72.4% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 21 threes per contest, which were 34.2% of its shots (and 27.6% of the team's buckets).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.