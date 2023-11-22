How to Watch Texas A&M-CC vs. Northern Kentucky on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Northern Kentucky Norse (1-3) face the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-2) at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Texas A&M-CC vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Southland Games
Texas A&M-CC Stats Insights
- The Islanders' 45.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.2 percentage points higher than the Norse gave up to their opponents (43.9%).
- Last season, Texas A&M-CC had a 20-1 record in games the team collectively shot above 43.9% from the field.
- The Islanders were the 54th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Norse finished 48th.
- The Islanders' 80.1 points per game last year were 16.6 more points than the 63.5 the Norse allowed to opponents.
- When it scored more than 63.5 points last season, Texas A&M-CC went 20-6.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Texas A&M-CC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Texas A&M-CC scored more points at home (87.9 per game) than away (72.7) last season.
- The Islanders allowed 71.4 points per game at home last season, and 74.9 on the road.
- At home, Texas A&M-CC made 8.7 triples per game last season, 1.8 more than it averaged away (6.9). Texas A&M-CC's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (41.3%) than on the road (31.5%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Texas A&M-CC Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ Houston
|L 82-50
|Fertitta Center
|11/13/2023
|Dallas Christian
|W 104-45
|American Bank Center
|11/16/2023
|@ Texas Tech
|L 73-64
|United Supermarkets Arena
|11/22/2023
|@ Northern Kentucky
|-
|Truist Arena
|11/24/2023
|LIU
|-
|Truist Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ UTEP
|-
|Don Haskins Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.