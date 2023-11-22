A pair of the top teams in the Western Conference, the Dallas Stars (fourth in the conference at 12-4-1) and the Vegas Golden Knights (first at 13-4-2), square off on Wednesday, November 22 at 9:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.

The Stars are 7-3-0 in the past 10 games, putting up 39 total goals (10 power-play goals on 35 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 28.6%). They have conceded 29 goals to their opponents.

Get ready for this showdown with a glimpse at who we predict will come out on top in Wednesday's contest.

Stars vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer projection model for this game calls for a final score of Stars 4, Golden Knights 3.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-135)

Stars (-135) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average) Spread Pick: Golden Knights (+1.5)

Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars are 12-4-1 overall and 3-1-4 in overtime contests.

Dallas is 6-1-0 (12 points) in its seven games decided by one goal.

In the two games this season the Stars registered only one goal, they've finished 1-1-0 (two points).

Dallas finished 0-1-1 in the two games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering one point).

The Stars are 11-1-0 in the 12 games when they have scored at least three goals (to register 22 points).

In the five games when Dallas has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it picked up eight points after finishing 4-1-0.

In games when it has outshot its opponent, Dallas is 6-2-0 (12 points).

The Stars have been outshot by opponents in nine games, going 6-2-1 to record 13 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Golden Knights AVG Golden Knights Rank 9th 3.53 Goals Scored 3.37 14th 10th 2.76 Goals Allowed 2.47 4th 15th 30.9 Shots 31.7 11th 26th 32.5 Shots Allowed 30.3 14th 13th 21.43% Power Play % 23.08% 9th 3rd 88.14% Penalty Kill % 84.75% 10th

Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Watch this game on Max Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

