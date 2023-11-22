The Wisconsin Badgers (3-2) battle the SMU Mustangs (4-1) at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

SMU vs. Wisconsin Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida TV: FOX Sports Networks

SMU Stats Insights

The Mustangs have shot at a 42.3% clip from the field this season, three percentage points less than the 45.3% shooting opponents of the Badgers have averaged.

This season, SMU has a 2-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.3% from the field.

The Mustangs are the 59th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Badgers sit at 110th.

The Mustangs score an average of 77.2 points per game, 9.8 more points than the 67.4 the Badgers give up to opponents.

SMU has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 67.4 points.

SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, SMU scored 70.9 points per game last season, 2.8 more than it averaged away (68.1).

At home, the Mustangs gave up 70.8 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 83.1.

At home, SMU knocked down 7.1 trifectas per game last season, 1.1 more than it averaged away (6). SMU's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.3%) than away (28%).

