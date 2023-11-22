The SMU Mustangs (4-1) are 6.5-point underdogs against the Wisconsin Badgers (3-2) at Suncoast Credit Union Arena on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The game starts at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The matchup's over/under is 141.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

SMU vs. Wisconsin Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cypress Lake, Florida

Cypress Lake, Florida Venue: Suncoast Credit Union Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Wisconsin -6.5 141.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mustangs Betting Records & Stats

SMU and its opponents have combined to score more than 141.5 points in three of four games this season.

The average total for SMU's games this season is 141.2 points, 0.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.

SMU are 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

SMU was defeated in the one game it played as the underdog this season.

The Mustangs are undefeated in two games this season when they're the underdog by +230 or more on the moneyline.

SMU has an implied victory probability of 30.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

SMU vs. Wisconsin Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Wisconsin 3 60% 75.4 152.6 67.4 131.4 134.9 SMU 3 75% 77.2 152.6 64 131.4 145

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional SMU Insights & Trends

The Mustangs score 9.8 more points per game (77.2) than the Badgers allow their opponents to score (67.4).

SMU is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when it scores more than 67.4 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

SMU vs. Wisconsin Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wisconsin 2-3-0 1-1 3-2-0 SMU 2-2-0 0-0 1-3-0

SMU vs. Wisconsin Home/Away Splits

Wisconsin SMU 11-6 Home Record 7-9 6-6 Away Record 1-10 5-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-9-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 2-9-0 66.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.9 67.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.1 4-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-7-0 9-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-2-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.