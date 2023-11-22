The Sam Houston Bearkats (2-3) take on the Grambling Tigers (2-3) as heavy, 10.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 135.5 points.

Sam Houston vs. Grambling Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Troy, Alabama

Troy, Alabama Venue: Trojan Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Sam Houston -10.5 135.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sam Houston Betting Records & Stats

In four games this season, Sam Houston and its opponents have scored more than 135.5 total points.

Sam Houston's contests this year have an average point total of 147.8, 12.3 more points than this game's over/under.

The Bearkats' ATS record is 3-2-0 this season.

Sam Houston has split the two games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Bearkats have not been a bigger favorite this season than the -650 moneyline set for this game.

Sam Houston has a 86.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Sam Houston vs. Grambling Over/Under Stats

Games Over 135.5 % of Games Over 135.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Sam Houston 4 80% 72.4 144 75.4 155 137.5 Grambling 1 33.3% 71.6 144 79.6 155 137.5

Additional Sam Houston Insights & Trends

The 72.4 points per game the Bearkats record are 7.2 fewer points than the Tigers give up (79.6).

Sam Houston vs. Grambling Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Sam Houston 3-2-0 0-0 4-1-0 Grambling 0-3-0 0-2 1-2-0

Sam Houston vs. Grambling Home/Away Splits

Sam Houston Grambling 12-1 Home Record 11-1 11-6 Away Record 9-6 5-4-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 9-4-0 79.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.0 65.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.9 3-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-9-0

