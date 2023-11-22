The Rice Owls (1-0) will play the New Mexico Lobos (1-1) at 9:45 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

Rice vs. New Mexico Game Information

Rice Top Players (2022-23)

Max Fiedler: 11.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 5.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK

11.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 5.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK Quincy Olivari: 18.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

18.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Travis Evee: 15.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Cameron Sheffield: 7.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Mekhi Mason: 9.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

New Mexico Top Players (2022-23)

Jaelen House: 16.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.7 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

16.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.7 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Morris Udeze: 16.4 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

16.4 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Jamal Mashburn Jr.: 19.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

19.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Josiah Allick: 8.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

8.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Donovan Dent: 5.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

Rice vs. New Mexico Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Rice Rank Rice AVG New Mexico AVG New Mexico Rank 56th 76.9 Points Scored 80.9 10th 334th 76.6 Points Allowed 74.3 297th 134th 32.4 Rebounds 33.8 61st 280th 7.3 Off. Rebounds 7.9 231st 42nd 8.8 3pt Made 5.6 336th 40th 15.2 Assists 13.7 128th 235th 12.4 Turnovers 10.9 84th

