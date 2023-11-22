For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Dallas Stars and the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, is Radek Faksa a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Radek Faksa score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Faksa stats and insights

  • Faksa has scored in one of 13 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • In one game versus the Golden Knights this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
  • Faksa has zero points on the power play.
  • Faksa averages 0.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.1%.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • The Golden Knights have conceded 47 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.4 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

Faksa recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/20/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:29 Home W 6-3
11/18/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:48 Home L 6-3
11/14/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:57 Home W 4-3 OT
11/12/2023 Wild 1 1 0 12:06 Away W 8-3
11/11/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:10 Away W 3-2
11/9/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 14:40 Away W 5-2
10/30/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:51 Home W 5-3
10/26/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:53 Home L 4-1
10/24/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:05 Away W 4-1
10/21/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 11:21 Home W 5-4 OT

Stars vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

