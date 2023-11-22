Luguentz Dort will hope to make a difference for the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, against the Chicago Bulls.

In his previous game, a 134-91 win against the Trail Blazers, Dort tallied 12 points.

Let's break down Dort's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Luguentz Dort Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-102)

Over 10.5 (-102) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+100)

Over 4.5 (+100) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+106)

Bulls 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 111.8 points per game last year made the Bulls the seventh-ranked team in the league defensively.

The Bulls were the 15th-ranked squad in the league last season, conceding 43.3 boards per game.

In terms of assists, the Bulls were 22nd in the NBA defensively last year, allowing 26.0 per contest.

The Bulls allowed 13.2 made 3-pointers per contest last year, 29th in the NBA in that category.

Luguentz Dort vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/25/2023 33 8 7 2 2 1 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.