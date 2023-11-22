The Dallas Stars, with Jamie Benn, will be on the ice Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Vegas Golden Knights. If you'd like to wager on Benn's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jamie Benn vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Benn Season Stats Insights

Benn's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:20 per game on the ice, is +4.

Benn has a goal in four of 17 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Benn has a point in nine of 17 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

Benn has an assist in seven of 17 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Benn's implied probability to go over his point total is 53.5% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Benn going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 38.5%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Benn Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have given up 47 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +17 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 17 Games 10 13 Points 4 4 Goals 2 9 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.