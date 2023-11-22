Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Harris County Today - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Harris County, Texas today, we've got what you need below.
Harris County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Summer Creek High School at Stafford High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 22
- Location: Stafford, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carter High School at Atascocita High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 22
- Location: Humble, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
