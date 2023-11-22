Player prop bet options for Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo and others are listed when the Boston Celtics host the Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Celtics vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSWI

ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs Bucks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -115) 9.5 (Over: -108) 4.5 (Over: +106) 3.5 (Over: +104)

Wednesday's over/under for Tatum is 29.5 points. That's 0.2 fewer than his season average of 29.7.

He has averaged 1.2 less rebounds per game (8.3) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (9.5).

Tatum has averaged four assists per game this season, 0.5 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (4.5).

Tatum's 3.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: +132) 2.5 (Over: +128)

Jaylen Brown's 24.7 points per game are 2.2 more than Wednesday's prop total.

He has grabbed six rebounds per game, 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday.

Brown has collected 2.7 assists per game, 0.8 fewer than Wednesday's prop bet (3.5).

He drains 3.7 three-pointers per game, 1.2 more than his over/under on Wednesday (2.5).

Kristaps Porzingis Props

PTS REB 3PM 18.5 (Over: -122) 7.5 (Over: -118) 1.5 (Over: -200)

The 18.5-point over/under for Kristaps Porzingis on Wednesday is 2.2 lower than his season scoring average.

His rebounding average of 7.7 is lower than his over/under on Wednesday (7.5).

Porzingis has connected on 2.7 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Wednesday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 28.5 (Over: -106) 10.5 (Over: -128) 5.5 (Over: +126)

The 24.5 points Antetokounmpo scores per game are 4.0 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

His rebounding average of 11.5 is lower than his over/under on Wednesday (10.5).

Antetokounmpo averages three assists, 2.5 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: +118) 6.5 (Over: +102) 3.5 (Over: -106)

The 25.5 points prop bet over/under set for Damian Lillard on Wednesday is 3.0 more than his season scoring average (22.5).

He has pulled down six rebounds per game, 1.5 more than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (4.5).

Lillard's season-long assist average -- 4.5 per game -- is 2.0 assists lower than Wednesday's assist over/under (6.5).

Lillard has hit three three-pointers per game, 0.5 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

