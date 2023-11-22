The Baylor Bears (4-0) will look to extend a four-game winning stretch when visiting the Oregon State Beavers (3-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Barclays Center. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Baylor vs. Oregon State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Baylor vs. Oregon State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Baylor vs. Oregon State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Baylor Moneyline Oregon State Moneyline BetMGM Baylor (-16.5) 143.5 -1400 +775 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Baylor (-16.5) 143.5 -2300 +1060 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Baylor vs. Oregon State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Baylor won 17 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.

A total of 18 Bears games last season went over the point total.

Oregon State compiled a 15-13-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, 11 of the Beavers' games hit the over.

Baylor Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3000

+3000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+3000), Baylor is 15th-best in the country. It is three spots below that, 18th-best, according to computer rankings.

Based on its moneyline odds, Baylor has a 3.2% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.