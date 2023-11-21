The UTEP Miners (4-0) welcome in the California Golden Bears (2-2) after winning four home games in a row. It starts at 12:30 AM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

UTEP vs. Cal Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 12:30 AM ET

Where: JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California

JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California TV: CBS Sports Network

UTEP Stats Insights

The Miners made 44.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.4 percentage points lower than the Golden Bears allowed to their opponents (45.2%).

In games UTEP shot better than 45.2% from the field, it went 9-4 overall.

The Miners were the 183rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Golden Bears ranked 351st.

Last year, the 68.5 points per game the Miners averaged were only 1.6 fewer points than the Golden Bears allowed (70.1).

UTEP had a 9-4 record last season when scoring more than 70.1 points.

UTEP Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UTEP scored 69.9 points per game last year at home, which was 3.3 more points than it averaged in road games (66.6).

The Miners gave up 63.8 points per game in home games last season, compared to 74.7 in road games.

UTEP drained 4.8 treys per game with a 28.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.1 fewer threes and 2.8% points worse than it averaged away from home (4.9, 30.9%).

UTEP Upcoming Schedule