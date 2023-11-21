The Texas State Bobcats (3-0) will be attempting to continue a three-game home winning run when taking on the Sam Houston Bearkats (2-1) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Strahan Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET.

Texas State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas

Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Texas State vs. Sam Houston 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Bearkats averaged 8.7 more points per game last year (67.9) than the Bobcats gave up (59.2).

Sam Houston went 11-5 last season when giving up fewer than 67.5 points.

Last year, the 67.5 points per game the Bobcats averaged were only one fewer point than the Bearkats gave up (68.5).

When Texas State put up more than 68.5 points last season, it went 10-1.

Texas State Schedule