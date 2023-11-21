The McNeese Cowboys (4-1) welcome in the Texas State Bobcats (2-2) after winning three straight home games. It tips at 1:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

Texas State vs. McNeese Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana

TV: ESPN+

Texas State Stats Insights

The Bobcats shot 44.2% from the field, 2.8% lower than the 47.0% the Cowboys' opponents shot last season.

Last season, Texas State had a 7-2 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 47.0% from the field.

The Bobcats were the 283rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Cowboys finished 23rd.

The Bobcats' 66.0 points per game last year were 9.4 fewer points than the 75.4 the Cowboys allowed.

When it scored more than 75.4 points last season, Texas State went 3-0.

Texas State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Texas State averaged 2.2 more points per game at home (66.1) than on the road (63.9).

At home, the Bobcats allowed 68.2 points per game last season, 1.6 more than they allowed on the road (66.6).

Texas State made fewer 3-pointers at home (4.1 per game) than on the road (4.3) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (28.9%) than on the road (30.0%).

Texas State Upcoming Schedule