TCU vs. Alcorn State November 21 Tickets & Start Time
The TCU Horned Frogs (2-0) play the Alcorn State Braves (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
TCU vs. Alcorn State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 21
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other TCU Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
TCU Top Players (2022-23)
- Damion Baugh: 12.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Emanuel Miller: 12.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Mike Miles: 17.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- JaKobe Coles: 8.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Charles O'Bannon Jr.: 7.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Alcorn State Top Players (2022-23)
- Byron Joshua: 11.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jeremiah Kendall: 11.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Dominic Brewton: 12.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Dekedran Thorn: 8.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Keondre Montgomery: 10.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
TCU vs. Alcorn State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|TCU Rank
|TCU AVG
|Alcorn State AVG
|Alcorn State Rank
|90th
|75.3
|Points Scored
|67.7
|280th
|123rd
|68.4
|Points Allowed
|70.6
|195th
|86th
|33.3
|Rebounds
|31.2
|220th
|39th
|10.3
|Off. Rebounds
|10.4
|35th
|336th
|5.6
|3pt Made
|5.1
|346th
|18th
|16.1
|Assists
|9.8
|355th
|132nd
|11.4
|Turnovers
|11.8
|175th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.