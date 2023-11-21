The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (4-1) take a three-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Utah State Aggies (4-1), winners of three straight as well. It begins at 7:30 PM ET (on FloHoops) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

SFA vs. Utah State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands

John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands TV: FloHoops

SFA Stats Insights

This season, the 'Jacks have a 54.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 15.3% higher than the 39.3% of shots the Aggies' opponents have hit.

SFA is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 39.3% from the field.

The Aggies are the 79th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the 'Jacks sit at 247th.

The 'Jacks average 21.2 more points per game (86.4) than the Aggies give up (65.2).

SFA is 4-0 when scoring more than 65.2 points.

SFA Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

SFA scored 78.4 points per game last season in home games, which was 2.1 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (76.3).

Defensively the 'Jacks were better at home last year, surrendering 64.1 points per game, compared to 78.6 away from home.

SFA drained 6.2 three-pointers per game with a 35.9% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 6.8% points worse than it averaged in away games (7.1, 42.7%).

SFA Upcoming Schedule