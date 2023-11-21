The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (1-0) will face the Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-1) at 12:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Prairie View A&M vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Information

Prairie View A&M Top Players (2022-23)

William Douglas: 15.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Yahuza Rasas: 10.9 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK

10.9 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK Hegel Augustin: 9.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Jeremiah Gambrell: 9.6 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.6 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Tekorian Smith: 8.0 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Eastern Kentucky Top Players (2022-23)

Devontae Blanton: 16.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Isaiah Cozart: 9.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.5 BLK

9.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.5 BLK Michael Moreno: 11.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Tayshawn Comer: 8.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Cooper Robb: 7.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Prairie View A&M vs. Eastern Kentucky Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Eastern Kentucky Rank Eastern Kentucky AVG Prairie View A&M AVG Prairie View A&M Rank 30th 78.6 Points Scored 67.8 276th 278th 73.5 Points Allowed 68.6 132nd 7th 36.6 Rebounds 33.0 101st 2nd 11.9 Off. Rebounds 10.5 30th 53rd 8.6 3pt Made 6.0 315th 52nd 14.9 Assists 11.0 329th 152nd 11.6 Turnovers 12.9 283rd

