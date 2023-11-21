Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Potter County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:52 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
If you live in Potter County, Texas and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Potter County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Randall High School at Monterey High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Lubbock, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tascosa High School at Lubbock High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Lubbock, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.