If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Parker County, Texas, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Parker County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Millsap High School at Poolville High School

Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on November 21

12:00 PM CT on November 21 Location: Poolville, TX

Poolville, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Aledo High School at South Hills High School

Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on November 21

12:00 PM CT on November 21 Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Holliday High School at Springtown High School

Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on November 21

12:30 PM CT on November 21 Location: Springtown, TX

Springtown, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Wichita Falls High School at Peaster High School