Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Limestone County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Limestone County, Texas today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Limestone County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mexia High School at Kemp High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Kemp, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.