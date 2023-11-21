Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hood County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:47 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
If you reside in Hood County, Texas and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Hood County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Granbury High School at Walnut Grove High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Prosper, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tolar High School at Cross Plains High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Cross Plains, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
