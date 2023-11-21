Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hockley County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:51 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Hockley County, Texas today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Hockley County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Levelland High School at Greenwood High School
- Game Time: 12:45 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Midland, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ropes High School at Farwell High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Farwell, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
