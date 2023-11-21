Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Galveston County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:52 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Galveston County, Texas, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Galveston County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Goose Creek Memorial High School at Friendswood High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Friendswood, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 22
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ball High School at Clear Creek High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: League City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
