CUSA Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Tuesday, November 21
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CUSA squads will be on Tuesday's college basketball schedule for two games, including the Sam Houston Bearkats taking on the Texas State Bobcats.
CUSA Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Bucknell Bison at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
|12:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 21
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Sam Houston Bearkats at Texas State Bobcats
|8:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 21
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
