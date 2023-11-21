Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Carson County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Carson County, Texas, there are exciting high school basketball games on the calendar today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Carson County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Panhandle High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Panhandle, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fort Elliott High School at Groom High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Groom, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
White Deer High School at Vega High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Vega, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.