The Houston Christian Huskies (1-3) will look to end a three-game road skid when visiting the Texas A&M Aggies (2-1) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Reed Arena, airing at 8:00 PM ET.

Texas A&M Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas
  • TV: SEC Network +

Texas A&M vs. Houston Christian 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Huskies' 58.7 points per game last year were 5.2 fewer points than the 63.9 the Aggies allowed to opponents.
  • Houston Christian had a 7-1 record last season when allowing fewer than 56.9 points.
  • Last year, the 56.9 points per game the Aggies averaged were 6.2 fewer points than the Huskies gave up (63.1).
  • Texas A&M went 6-3 last season when scoring more than 63.1 points.
  • The Aggies made 35.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 14.6 percentage points lower than the Huskies allowed to their opponents (50.2%).
  • The Huskies shot 28.5% from the field, 15.3% lower than the 43.8% the Aggies' opponents shot last season.

Texas A&M Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/9/2023 Texas A&M-CC W 73-50 Reed Arena
11/12/2023 North Texas W 74-55 Reed Arena
11/16/2023 @ Purdue L 72-58 Mackey Arena
11/20/2023 Houston Christian - Reed Arena
11/24/2023 Winthrop - Haas Pavilion
11/30/2023 @ Wake Forest - Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

