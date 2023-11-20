Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Stonehill November 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-2) face the Stonehill Skyhawks (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Stonehill Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 20
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Texas A&M-Commerce Top Players (2022-23)
- Demarcus Demonia: 15.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kalen Williams: 9.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jerome Brewer Jr.: 8.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- JJ Romer Rosario: 8.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- C.J. Roberts: 11.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
Stonehill Top Players (2022-23)
- Isaiah Burnett: 12.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Andrew Sims: 15.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Max Zegarowski: 12.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Shamir Johnson: 7.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Josh Mack: 6.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Stonehill Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Texas A&M-Commerce Rank
|Texas A&M-Commerce AVG
|Stonehill AVG
|Stonehill Rank
|181st
|71.6
|Points Scored
|67
|299th
|274th
|73.4
|Points Allowed
|69.6
|159th
|312th
|29.1
|Rebounds
|28
|343rd
|246th
|7.8
|Off. Rebounds
|5.2
|359th
|66th
|8.4
|3pt Made
|7.7
|134th
|81st
|14.4
|Assists
|12.2
|249th
|235th
|12.4
|Turnovers
|12.8
|272nd
