The Tarleton State Texans (2-2) and the Austin Peay Governors (2-2) play in a matchup with no set line at JSerra Pavilion on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET on FloHoops.

Tarleton State vs. Austin Peay Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: San Juan Capistrano, California

San Juan Capistrano, California Venue: JSerra Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Tarleton State Betting Records & Stats

Tarleton State put together a 13-15-0 ATS record last year.

Tarleton State vs. Austin Peay Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Tarleton State 71.9 138.6 67.9 140.2 136.1 Austin Peay 66.7 138.6 72.3 140.2 136.5

Additional Tarleton State Insights & Trends

Last year, the Texans recorded just 0.4 fewer points per game (71.9) than the Governors gave up (72.3).

Tarleton State had a 6-2 record against the spread and an 11-1 record overall last season when scoring more than 72.3 points.

Tarleton State vs. Austin Peay Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Tarleton State 13-15-0 12-16-0 Austin Peay 11-15-0 13-13-0

Tarleton State vs. Austin Peay Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Tarleton State Austin Peay 12-2 Home Record 7-8 2-12 Away Record 1-13 6-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 5-8-0 Away ATS Record 3-9-0 80.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.7 63.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 60.9 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-7-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-6-0

