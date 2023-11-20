Stars vs. Rangers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The New York Rangers (12-2-1) will aim to continue a four-game win streak when they face the Dallas Stars (11-4-1) on the road on Monday, November 20 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSW, and MSGSN.
Stars vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Stars (-135)
|Rangers (+110)
|6
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have won 10 of their 14 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (71.4%).
- Dallas is 7-1 (winning 87.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -135 or shorter.
- The Stars have a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Dallas' 16 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals eight times.
Stars vs. Rangers Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Rangers Total (Rank)
|54 (16th)
|Goals
|51 (19th)
|44 (5th)
|Goals Allowed
|33 (2nd)
|11 (19th)
|Power Play Goals
|16 (5th)
|6 (2nd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|7 (4th)
Stars Advanced Stats
- In its last 10 games Dallas has gone 7-3-0 overall, with a 4-6-0 record against the spread.
- In its past 10 games, Dallas went over seven times.
- The Stars have had an average of 6 total goals scored in their past 10 games, equal to the over/under of 6.
- In their last 10 games, the Stars' goals per game average is 1.2 higher than their season-long average.
- The Stars are ranked 16th in the league with 54 goals this season, an average of 3.4 per contest.
- On defense, the Stars are one of the best units in league competition, giving up 44 goals to rank fifth.
- The team's goal differential is eighth-best in the league at +10.
