Sam Houston vs. Troy: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 20
The Troy Trojans (2-2) and the Sam Houston Bearkats (1-3) take the floor in a matchup with no set line at Trojan Arena on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Sam Houston vs. Troy Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Troy, Alabama
- Venue: Trojan Arena
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bearkats Betting Records & Stats
- A total of 10 of Sam Houston's games last season went over the point total.
- The Bearkats covered the spread 15 times in 34 games last season.
- Troy was less successful against the spread than Sam Houston last season, putting up an ATS record of 15-12-0, as opposed to the 15-11-0 mark of the Bearkats.
Sam Houston vs. Troy Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Troy
|73.2
|145.4
|66.8
|126.1
|137.1
|Sam Houston
|72.2
|145.4
|59.3
|126.1
|132.9
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Sam Houston Insights & Trends
- The Bearkats' 72.2 points per game last year were 5.4 more points than the 66.8 the Trojans gave up to opponents.
- Sam Houston went 7-5 against the spread and 16-2 overall when it scored more than 66.8 points last season.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Sam Houston vs. Troy Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Troy
|15-12-0
|14-13-0
|Sam Houston
|15-11-0
|10-16-0
Sam Houston vs. Troy Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Troy
|Sam Houston
|11-3
|Home Record
|12-1
|7-8
|Away Record
|11-6
|7-3-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-4-0
|6-8-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-6-0
|81.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|79.8
|65.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|65.3
|7-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|3-6-0
|6-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-8-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.