The Troy Trojans (1-1) will meet the Sam Houston Bearkats (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Sam Houston vs. Troy Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Sam Houston Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sam Houston Top Players (2022-23)

Qua Grant: 14.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Donte Powers: 10.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Javion May: 4.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

4.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Cameron Huefner: 9.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Lamar Wilkerson: 7.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Troy Top Players (2022-23)

Zay Williams: 12.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK Nelson Phillips: 11.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Christyon Eugene: 12.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Aamer Muhammad: 10.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Kieffer Punter: 8.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sam Houston vs. Troy Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Troy Rank Troy AVG Sam Houston AVG Sam Houston Rank 139th 73.2 Points Scored 72.2 162nd 77th 66.8 Points Allowed 59.3 4th 187th 31.6 Rebounds 33.9 58th 133rd 9.0 Off. Rebounds 10.1 48th 134th 7.7 3pt Made 8.1 92nd 143rd 13.5 Assists 13.5 143rd 235th 12.4 Turnovers 12.4 235th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.