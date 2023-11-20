Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Leon County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:50 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Leon County, Texas, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Leon County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Oakwood High School at Campbell High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Campbell, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.