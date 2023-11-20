How to Watch the Houston Christian vs. Texas A&M Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Houston Christian Huskies (1-3) will visit the Texas A&M Aggies (2-1) after losing three road games in a row. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Houston Christian Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas
- TV: SEC Network +
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Houston Christian vs. Texas A&M 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Huskies scored an average of 58.7 points per game last year, 5.2 fewer points than the 63.9 the Aggies gave up.
- When Houston Christian allowed fewer than 56.9 points last season, it went 7-1.
- Last year, the Aggies scored 6.2 fewer points per game (56.9) than the Huskies gave up (63.1).
- Texas A&M had a 6-3 record last season when scoring more than 63.1 points.
- Last season, the Aggies had a 35.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 14.6% lower than the 50.2% of shots the Huskies' opponents knocked down.
- The Huskies shot 28.5% from the field, 15.3% lower than the 43.8% the Aggies' opponents shot last season.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Houston Christian Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ Sam Houston
|L 67-65
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|Saint Thomas (TX)
|W 79-49
|Sharp Gymnasium
|11/16/2023
|@ Virginia Tech
|L 105-36
|Cassell Coliseum
|11/20/2023
|@ Texas A&M
|-
|Reed Arena
|11/22/2023
|Mount Saint Joseph
|-
|Sharp Gymnasium
|11/27/2023
|Howard Payne
|-
|Sharp Gymnasium
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.