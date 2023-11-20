The Houston Christian Huskies (1-3) will visit the Texas A&M Aggies (2-1) after losing three road games in a row. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023.

Houston Christian Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Reed Arena in College Station, Texas TV: SEC Network +

Houston Christian vs. Texas A&M 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Huskies scored an average of 58.7 points per game last year, 5.2 fewer points than the 63.9 the Aggies gave up.

When Houston Christian allowed fewer than 56.9 points last season, it went 7-1.

Last year, the Aggies scored 6.2 fewer points per game (56.9) than the Huskies gave up (63.1).

Texas A&M had a 6-3 record last season when scoring more than 63.1 points.

Last season, the Aggies had a 35.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 14.6% lower than the 50.2% of shots the Huskies' opponents knocked down.

The Huskies shot 28.5% from the field, 15.3% lower than the 43.8% the Aggies' opponents shot last season.

Houston Christian Schedule