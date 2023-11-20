Monday's contest between the Houston Christian Huskies (0-2) and the UTSA Roadrunners (1-3) at Sharp Gymnasium has a projected final score of 85-76 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Houston Christian squad securing the victory. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 20.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Houston Christian vs. UTSA Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Houston Christian vs. UTSA Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston Christian 85, UTSA 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Houston Christian vs. UTSA

Computer Predicted Spread: Houston Christian (-8.7)

Houston Christian (-8.7) Computer Predicted Total: 161.3

Houston Christian Performance Insights

Last year, Houston Christian was 43rd in the nation on offense (77.6 points scored per game) and -2-worst on defense (83.1 points conceded).

The Huskies were 210th in the nation in rebounds per game (31.3) and 231st in rebounds conceded (31.9) last year.

Houston Christian was 56th in the nation in assists (14.8 per game) last season.

The Huskies were 74th in college basketball in 3-pointers made (8.3 per game) and 56th in 3-point percentage (36.5%) last season.

Defensively, Houston Christian was 230th in the country in 3-pointers allowed per game at 7.6 last season. It was 22nd-worst in 3-point percentage allowed at 36.7%.

Houston Christian attempted 39% percent of its shots from beyond the arc last season, and 61% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 31.1% of Houston Christian's baskets were 3-pointers, and 68.9% were 2-pointers.

