The UTSA Roadrunners (1-3) will try to snap a three-game losing skid when visiting the Houston Christian Huskies (0-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Sharp Gymnasium. The game airs on ESPN+.

Houston Christian vs. UTSA Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Sharp Gymnasium in Houston, Texas

Sharp Gymnasium in Houston, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Houston Christian Stats Insights

The Huskies shot at a 45.7% rate from the field last season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 45.1% shooting opponents of the Roadrunners averaged.

Houston Christian went 10-5 when it shot higher than 45.1% from the field.

The Huskies were the 210th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Roadrunners finished 162nd.

The Huskies put up an average of 77.6 points per game last year, just 1.0 more point than the 76.6 the Roadrunners gave up.

Houston Christian put together a 9-7 record last season in games it scored more than 76.6 points.

Houston Christian Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Houston Christian scored more points at home (86.6 per game) than away (68.5) last season.

The Huskies conceded fewer points at home (81.0 per game) than away (84.8) last season.

Houston Christian drained more 3-pointers at home (8.9 per game) than away (7.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.9%) than on the road (33.4%).

Houston Christian Upcoming Schedule