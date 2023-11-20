If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Harris County, Texas today, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Harris County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Northland Christian School at Legacy Christian Academy - Beaumont

Game Time: 11:00 AM CT on November 20

11:00 AM CT on November 20 Location: Beaumont, TX

Beaumont, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Memorial High School - Pasadena at Hightower High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 20

1:00 PM CT on November 20 Location: Missouri City, TX

Missouri City, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Westbury High School at Clear Brook High School