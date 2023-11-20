Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hale County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball games in Hale County, Texas today? We have the information here.
Hale County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cotton Center High School at Patton Springs High School
- Game Time: 5:50 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Afton, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Spur High School at Petersburg High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Petersburg, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
