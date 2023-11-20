Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Galveston County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:48 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Galveston County, Texas today, we've got you covered.
Galveston County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Westbury High School at Clear Brook High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Friendswood, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
La Marque High School at Ball High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Galveston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
O'Connell College Preparatory at Friendswood High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Friendswood, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
