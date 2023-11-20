Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fannin County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:39 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Fannin County, Texas today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fannin County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cumby High School at Dodd City High School
- Game Time: 3:15 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Dodd City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Savoy High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Savoy, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.