There is high school basketball action in Dallas County, Texas today, and information on how to stream these games is available right here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Dallas County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Wylie High School at Lake Highlands High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 20

1:00 PM CT on November 20 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Woodrow Wilson at Lincoln High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 20

1:00 PM CT on November 20 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

John Horn High School at Richardson High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on November 20

2:30 PM CT on November 20 Location: Richardson, TX

Richardson, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Dunbar High School at South Oak Cliff High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 20

3:00 PM CT on November 20 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

W T White High School at Lovejoy High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 20

5:00 PM CT on November 20 Location: Lucas, TX

Lucas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Alvarado High School at W H Adamson High School