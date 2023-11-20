Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dallas County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:48 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Dallas County, Texas today, and information on how to stream these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Dallas County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wylie High School at Lake Highlands High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodrow Wilson at Lincoln High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John Horn High School at Richardson High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Richardson, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dunbar High School at South Oak Cliff High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
W T White High School at Lovejoy High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Lucas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alvarado High School at W H Adamson High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.