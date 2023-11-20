Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Brown County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Brown County, Texas, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.
Brown County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Brookesmith School at Blanket High School
- Game Time: 10:30 AM CT on November 20
- Location: Blanket, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
May High School at Early High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM CT on November 20
- Location: Early, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gorman High School at Zephyr High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Zephyr, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
