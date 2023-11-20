The Missouri State Bears (3-1) meet the Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

Abilene Christian vs. Missouri State Game Information

Abilene Christian Players to Watch

Donovan Clay: 13 PTS, 7.5 REB, 3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

13 PTS, 7.5 REB, 3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Alston Mason: 15.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Matthew Lee: 10.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 5.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 5.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK N.J. Benson: 6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0 STL, 1.5 BLK

6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0 STL, 1.5 BLK Cesare Edwards: 6.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK

Missouri State Top Players (2022-23)

Clay: 11.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK

11.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK Jonathan Mogbo: 8 PTS, 7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK

8 PTS, 7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK Chance Moore: 10.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Mason: 9.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

9.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK Kendle Moore: 7.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

Abilene Christian vs. Missouri State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Missouri State Rank Missouri State AVG Abilene Christian AVG Abilene Christian Rank 325th 65.6 Points Scored 75 95th 25th 63.2 Points Allowed 71.1 211th 134th 32.4 Rebounds 29.6 298th 60th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 8.9 142nd 112th 7.9 3pt Made 7 219th 289th 11.7 Assists 15.7 24th 160th 11.7 Turnovers 12.3 224th

