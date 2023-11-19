UT Arlington vs. Arizona: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 19
The No. 3 Arizona Wildcats (4-0) and the UT Arlington Mavericks (2-1) meet in a game with no set line at McKale Center on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
UT Arlington vs. Arizona Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
- Where: Tucson, Arizona
- Venue: McKale Center
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Mavericks Betting Records & Stats
- In UT Arlington's games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 17 times.
- The Mavericks had 13 wins in 32 games against the spread last year.
- Arizona was more successful against the spread than UT Arlington last year, sporting an ATS record of 16-13-0, compared to the 13-14-0 mark of the Mavericks.
UT Arlington vs. Arizona Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Arizona
|81.9
|148.3
|71.1
|139.5
|152.1
|UT Arlington
|66.4
|148.3
|68.4
|139.5
|132.8
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional UT Arlington Insights & Trends
- The Mavericks put up an average of 66.4 points per game last year, only 4.7 fewer points than the 71.1 the Wildcats gave up.
- When it scored more than 71.1 points last season, UT Arlington went 2-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
UT Arlington vs. Arizona Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Arizona
|16-13-0
|16-13-0
|UT Arlington
|13-14-0
|17-10-0
UT Arlington vs. Arizona Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Arizona
|UT Arlington
|15-2
|Home Record
|6-8
|6-4
|Away Record
|4-9
|6-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-7-0
|5-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-4-0
|85.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|72.9
|77.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|61.5
|6-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-3-0
|7-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-5-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.