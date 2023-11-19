The Arizona Wildcats (4-0) will try to extend a four-game winning stretch when hosting the UT Arlington Mavericks (2-1) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at McKale Center. This matchup is at 6:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Arizona vs. UT Arlington matchup in this article.

UT Arlington vs. Arizona Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona

McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

UT Arlington vs. Arizona Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Arizona Moneyline UT Arlington Moneyline BetMGM Arizona (-27.5) 154.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Arizona (-27.5) 154.5 - - Bet on this game at FanDuel

UT Arlington vs. Arizona Betting Trends (2022-23)

UT Arlington won 13 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 14 times.

Arizona compiled a 16-13-0 ATS record last year.

Wildcats games went over the point total 16 out of 29 times last season.

