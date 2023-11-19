The Portland Trail Blazers (3-9) will try to break a six-game losing streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (9-4) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Moda Center as 7.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and BSOK. The matchup has an over/under of 226.5 points.

Thunder vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT Sports NW and BSOK

Favorite Spread Over/Under Thunder -7.5 226.5

Thunder Betting Records & Stats

Oklahoma City's 13 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 226.5 points seven times.

The average point total in Oklahoma City's contests this year is 230.8, 4.3 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Thunder have a 10-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Oklahoma City has won four of the six games it has played as the favorite this season.

Oklahoma City has played as a favorite of -300 or more once this season and won that game.

The implied probability of a win from the Thunder, based on the moneyline, is 75%.

Thunder vs. Trail Blazers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Thunder 7 53.8% 118.5 222.4 112.3 223.6 230.2 Trail Blazers 3 25% 103.9 222.4 111.3 223.6 220.8

Additional Thunder Insights & Trends

Against the spread, Oklahoma City has fared worse when playing at home, covering five times in seven home games, and five times in six road games.

The Thunder score 118.5 points per game, 7.2 more points than the 111.3 the Trail Blazers give up.

When Oklahoma City puts up more than 111.3 points, it is 8-0 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

Thunder vs. Trail Blazers Betting Splits

Thunder and Trail Blazers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Thunder 10-3 1-0 7-6 Trail Blazers 5-7 3-4 5-7

Thunder vs. Trail Blazers Point Insights

Thunder Trail Blazers 118.5 Points Scored (PG) 103.9 6 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 8-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 2-0 7-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 1-1 112.3 Points Allowed (PG) 111.3 13 NBA Rank (PAPG) 12 2-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 4-5 2-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 3-6

Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.