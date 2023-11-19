Sunday's game features the Texas Longhorns (3-0) and the Louisville Cardinals (2-1) squaring off at Madison Square Garden in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 83-62 victory for heavily favored Texas according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 3:30 PM ET on November 19.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Texas vs. Louisville Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Time: 3:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Where: New York City, New York

Venue: Madison Square Garden

Texas vs. Louisville Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 83, Louisville 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas vs. Louisville

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas (-21.0)

Texas (-21.0) Computer Predicted Total: 145.7

Texas Performance Insights

Texas scored 78 points per game (36th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while ceding 67.8 points per contest (105th-ranked).

The Longhorns averaged 31.7 boards per game (183rd-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 30.8 rebounds per contest (155th-ranked).

Texas racked up assists last season, ranking 16th-best in the country with 16.2 per contest.

With 14.9 forced turnovers per game, the Longhorns ranked 25th-best in college basketball. They ranked 84th in college basketball by averaging 10.9 turnovers per contest.

The Longhorns sank 7.2 threes per game (200th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while putting up a 34.6% three-point percentage (156th-ranked).

Texas gave up 6.3 threes per game (64th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing a 32.4% three-point percentage (96th-ranked).

In terms of shot breakdown, Texas took 65.5% two-pointers (accounting for 74.8% of the team's baskets) and 34.5% from beyond the arc (25.2%).

