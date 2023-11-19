The Texas Longhorns (3-0) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the Louisville Cardinals (2-1) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Madison Square Garden. It airs at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Texas vs. Louisville matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Texas vs. Louisville Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Texas vs. Louisville Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Texas vs. Louisville Betting Trends (2022-23)

Texas compiled an 18-17-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 17 times in Longhorns games.

Louisville went 11-17-0 ATS last year.

Last season, 15 of the Cardinals' games went over the point total.

Texas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3000

+3000 Texas is 15th-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+3000), much higher than its computer rankings (23rd-best).

Texas has a 3.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

